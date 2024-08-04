FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target Raised to $60.00

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Cowen from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of FormFactor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an in-line rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.63.

FormFactor stock opened at $40.90 on Thursday. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $63.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). FormFactor had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $168.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.45 million. On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,767,279. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 6,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $339,801.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,703.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,767,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,394 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in FormFactor by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 25.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 21.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 0.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

