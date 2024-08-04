Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also commented on FBIO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortress Biotech currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.50.

FBIO stock opened at $1.91 on Thursday. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90. The stock has a market cap of $38.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.74.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 20,000 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,893,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,004.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,500 shares in the company, valued at $863,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,893,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,004.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $128,300 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 292,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 161,870 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

