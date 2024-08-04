Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.49% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fox Factory’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FOXF. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fox Factory from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $41.48 on Friday. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $37.98 and a 1-year high of $117.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.52. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.66.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $348.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.22 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 7.62%. Fox Factory’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $88,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,321.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison acquired 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.30 per share, for a total transaction of $498,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,770,783.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $88,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at $502,321.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Fox Factory by 14,180.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

