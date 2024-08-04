FOX (FOX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect FOX to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FOX stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. FOX has a one year low of $25.82 and a one year high of $35.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.82.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at $43,519,747.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at $43,519,747.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

