freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.14

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAFGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.14 and last traded at $27.14, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.14.

freenet Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.89.

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAFGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $693.69 million for the quarter. freenet had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 17.74%.

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.

