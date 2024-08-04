Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,448 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Frontdoor Stock Down 1.1 %

Frontdoor stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $542.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.74 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 132.94% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTDR. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Frontdoor from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Frontdoor from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Frontdoor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair raised Frontdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

