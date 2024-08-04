FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $84.89 million for the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 49.44% and a negative return on equity of 37.21%.
FTAI Infrastructure Stock Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ FIP opened at $9.83 on Friday. FTAI Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.
FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. FTAI Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -6.19%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile
FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.
