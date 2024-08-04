Fuel Tech (FTEK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. On average, analysts expect Fuel Tech to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FTEK stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. Fuel Tech has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 million, a P/E ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 4.16.

FTEK has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fuel Tech in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

