Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.93

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:FKKFF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.93 and last traded at $26.93, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.93.
Fukuoka Financial Group Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.86 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average is $21.77.
Fukuoka Financial Group Company Profile
Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as current deposits, ordinary and other demand deposits, time deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as provides loan products.
