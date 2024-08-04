Fund 1 Investments, Llc Purchases 12,500 Shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,506,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,243,446.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 31st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 48,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $352,110.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 12,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $87,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 34,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $239,700.00.

On Thursday, July 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 13,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $94,770.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 28,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $206,625.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 31,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $224,440.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 15,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $106,485.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 95,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $646,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $70,100.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 33,029 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $225,918.36.

Tile Shop Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTSH opened at $6.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.20 million, a PE ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.76. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $7.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tile Shop

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $91.73 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 15.5% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 76,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Tile Shop in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Tile Shop by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 11,456 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Tile Shop in the first quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tile Shop by 5.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 140,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

