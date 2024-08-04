Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stake Trimmed by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.13% of Generac worth $10,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,707,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,253,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Generac by 432.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 392,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,697,000 after acquiring an additional 318,664 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Generac by 831.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 240,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,288,000 after acquiring an additional 214,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $9,601,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,027. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Generac news, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $76,740.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,512 shares in the company, valued at $493,611.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,785 shares of company stock worth $11,020,661. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Generac from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Generac from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Generac from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.52.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $142.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.20. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $169.57.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

