Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GNRC. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Generac from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Generac from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Generac from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.52.

Generac Stock Down 1.8 %

GNRC stock opened at $142.87 on Thursday. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $169.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. Generac had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Generac will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Generac

In other Generac news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 4,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total transaction of $675,311.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,853.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $9,601,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,027. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 4,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total transaction of $675,311.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,853.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,785 shares of company stock worth $11,020,661. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Generac

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 25,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Generac by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $17,956,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Generac by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Generac by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

