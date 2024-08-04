General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Price Down 5.5%

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) fell 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $159.40 and last traded at $160.44. 2,387,456 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 7,087,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GE. StockNews.com cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Argus upped their target price on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.71.

General Electric Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $175.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of General Electric by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in General Electric by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in General Electric by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in General Electric by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 24,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

