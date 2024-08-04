Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GBIO shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

NASDAQ:GBIO opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.83. Generation Bio has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $5.50.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 million. Generation Bio had a negative net margin of 1,696.87% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Generation Bio will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generation Bio

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBIO. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Generation Bio by 260.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 35,040 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Generation Bio during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Generation Bio by 315.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 275,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 209,462 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Generation Bio during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generation Bio Co develops non-viral genetic medicines for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company develops cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform, a modular delivery system for nucleic acids to avoid off-target clearance by the liver and spleen that enables ctLNPs to persist in systemic circulation, which allows for highly selective and potent ligand-driven targeting to specific tissues and cell types; and novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) to enable long-lasting high levels of gene expression from non-integrating episomes and avoids innate immune sensors that have long prevented DNA from use in non-viral systems.

