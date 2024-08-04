Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Holdings Lowered by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,536 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Gentex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 1.7% in the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 24,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $29.85 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.48. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GNTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Gentex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Gentex from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

In other Gentex news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $162,513.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,707.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

