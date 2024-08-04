George C. Mcnamee Sells 10,000 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $23,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 683,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,762.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $11.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.11). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 181.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%. The business had revenue of $120.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.92 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLUG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Plug Power from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Plug Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,800,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth approximately $10,687,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,458,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,858 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $5,133,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,775,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,989,000 after buying an additional 1,105,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

