GeoVax Labs (GOVX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.57) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect GeoVax Labs to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GeoVax Labs Stock Performance

GeoVax Labs stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. GeoVax Labs has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOVX. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded GeoVax Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Roth Capital raised GeoVax Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

GeoVax Labs Company Profile

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

