GeoVax Labs (GOVX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.57) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect GeoVax Labs to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
GeoVax Labs Stock Performance
GeoVax Labs stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. GeoVax Labs has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.27.
GeoVax Labs Company Profile
GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.
