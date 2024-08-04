GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Raymond James

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.75.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GoDaddy

GoDaddy Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $151.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $152.09.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 363.95% and a net margin of 41.12%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In related news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total transaction of $141,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,374.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total value of $141,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,374.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.69, for a total value of $542,514.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,473 shares in the company, valued at $15,036,515.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,071 shares of company stock worth $6,385,206. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 18.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 232,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,512,000 after buying an additional 35,742 shares during the period. Generate Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 95.3% in the second quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 88,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,324,000 after buying an additional 43,035 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 828,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,725,000 after buying an additional 13,206 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 248.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 13,924 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,302,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoDaddy

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.