Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,221 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 24,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 24,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSIE opened at $33.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.13.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.