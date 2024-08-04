Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter.
Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS GSID opened at $54.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.84.
Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Increases Dividend
Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (GSID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed markets ex-North American equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSID was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.