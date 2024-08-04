Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of BATS GSID opened at $54.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (GSID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed markets ex-North American equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSID was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

