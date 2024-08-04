Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.80.

GGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Graco from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Graco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Graco from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobam raised its holdings in Graco by 2,330.8% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the first quarter worth about $38,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $81.23 on Friday. Graco has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $94.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.40.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Graco will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.17%.

Graco Company Profile

Get Free Report

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

