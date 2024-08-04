Grande Portage Resources (CVE:GPG) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (CVE:GPG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 22,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 81,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Grande Portage Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$20.97 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 14.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.20.

Grande Portage Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grande Portage Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, explores for, and develops natural resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Herbert gold property comprising 91 unpatented mining claims and located 25km in the north of Juneau, Alaska.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grande Portage Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grande Portage Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.