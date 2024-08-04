Graphano Energy (CVE:GEL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Graphano Energy Ltd. (CVE:GEL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 36048 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Graphano Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of -0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.11.

About Graphano Energy

Graphano Energy Ltd., a mining company, focuses on the evaluating, acquiring, and developing graphite resources in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Lac Aux Bouleaux Graphite property located in Quebec; and Dudley and Lac Vert-Bouthillier graphite project. It also holds an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Standard Graphite Mine.

