Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $182.89 million during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 18.32%.

Greenlight Capital Re Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of GLRE opened at $12.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.98 million, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.84. Greenlight Capital Re has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $13.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.45.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

