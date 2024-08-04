Hallador Energy (HNRG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.15. Hallador Energy had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $109.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.40 million. On average, analysts expect Hallador Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

Hallador Energy Price Performance

Hallador Energy stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.02. Hallador Energy has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $261.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on HNRG shares. B. Riley upgraded Hallador Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

View Our Latest Analysis on HNRG

About Hallador Energy

(Get Free Report)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.