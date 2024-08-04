Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.13% of Hasbro worth $10,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Hasbro by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAS stock opened at $63.46 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $73.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.44. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $995.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.61%.

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,960.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAS. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hasbro from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.08.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

