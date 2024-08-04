HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) to Issue $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th.

HBT Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years. HBT Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 34.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HBT Financial to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

HBT stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.68. HBT Financial has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $24.85. The company has a market capitalization of $679.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.87.

HBT Financial ( NASDAQ:HBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. HBT Financial had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $72.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HBT Financial will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HBT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of HBT Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of HBT Financial from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of HBT Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on HBT Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

In other news, Director Patrick F. Busch sold 11,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $278,359.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 190,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HBT Financial news, Director Eric E. Burwell purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $113,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick F. Busch sold 11,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $278,359.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

