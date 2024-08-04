HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Biomea Fusion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $45.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Biomea Fusion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Biomea Fusion from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Biomea Fusion from $90.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biomea Fusion currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Biomea Fusion Stock Performance

Biomea Fusion stock opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of -0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.66. Biomea Fusion has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03). On average, analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Biomea Fusion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the first quarter valued at about $462,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

