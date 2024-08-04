Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.53-1.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.55. Healthcare Realty Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.530-1.580 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.40.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HR

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Up 2.1 %

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE HR opened at $17.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.89. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $19.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.23%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.