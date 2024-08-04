HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of HealthEquity worth $7,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,768,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,783,000 after acquiring an additional 149,133 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 8.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,409,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,803,000 after acquiring an additional 569,249 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 3,001.0% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640,748 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,357,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,307,000 after buying an additional 152,897 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,807,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,831,000 after buying an additional 664,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY opened at $71.41 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.81 and a 52-week high of $88.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 77.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.78 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 7.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HQY. KeyCorp upped their target price on HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.

In related news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,693,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,693,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $2,677,562.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,231,138.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,314,446. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

