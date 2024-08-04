Healthpeak Properties, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:DOC)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th.
Healthpeak Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 36.5% per year over the last three years. Healthpeak Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 240.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Healthpeak Properties to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.5%.
Healthpeak Properties Price Performance
DOC opened at $21.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.54, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day moving average of $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DOC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Healthpeak Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Healthpeak Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.64.
Healthpeak Properties Company Profile
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
