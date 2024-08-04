Heartland Bank & Trust Co Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.6% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,874,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,144,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064,073 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $15,441,917,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,803,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,724,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275,757 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,220,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,316,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,412,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,344,778,000 after purchasing an additional 597,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $222.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.74.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $166.66 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $191.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,258,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,132,665.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,808 shares of company stock valued at $17,732,125. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

