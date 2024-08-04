HF Foods Group (HFFG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. HF Foods Group had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $295.65 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:HFFG opened at $3.12 on Friday. HF Foods Group has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $5.91. The company has a market cap of $164.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.40 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes Asian specialty food, seafood, fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.

