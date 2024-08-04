Highlander Capital Management LLC Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Highlander Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 100,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,036,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 14,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 9,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $166.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $191.75.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $252,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at $738,039.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $252,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at $738,039.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,258,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,132,665.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,808 shares of company stock worth $17,732,125. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.74.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

