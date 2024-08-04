Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This is an increase from Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has increased its dividend by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.13. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.51.

In related news, CFO Glen W. Brown sold 14,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $167,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,054. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana news, CFO Glen W. Brown sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $32,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Glen W. Brown sold 14,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $167,693.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,368 shares of company stock valued at $276,762. Company insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

