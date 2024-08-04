Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This is an increase from Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has increased its dividend by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years.
Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Trading Down 2.3 %
Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.13. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.51.
Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile
Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.
