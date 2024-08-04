Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, reports. Hugo Boss had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter.
Hugo Boss Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BOSSY opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $15.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.93.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.
About Hugo Boss
Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparels, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, equestrian, and cycling. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.
