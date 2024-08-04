Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,586 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,104 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 251,152.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 173,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 173,295 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,617,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,577,000 after purchasing an additional 564,729 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 136,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,534,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,124,000 after buying an additional 1,838,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 715.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,251,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,081,000 after buying an additional 3,729,974 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Baird R W lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $86,090.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,899 shares in the company, valued at $987,167.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $86,090.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,899 shares in the company, valued at $987,167.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $871,685.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,364.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,900 shares of company stock worth $1,862,176. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of HBAN opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.38. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $15.24.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.