IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $468.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $489.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $514.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.43 million. Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161 shares in the company, valued at $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.88.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

