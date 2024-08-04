IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The technology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. IES had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $768.40 million for the quarter.

IES Stock Performance

Shares of IES stock opened at $154.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.36. IES has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $184.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 44,449 shares of IES stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $5,779,703.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,233,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,753,119.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Matthew J. Simmes sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.52, for a total transaction of $2,387,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,466,717.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 44,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $5,779,703.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,233,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,753,119.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,757 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,416. Insiders own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

