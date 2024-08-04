Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $250.75.

NYSE ITW opened at $243.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $217.50 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.04. The firm has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hamel Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% during the second quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 30,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 8.3% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 96,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,606,000 after acquiring an additional 16,205 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

