Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stake Lifted by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 51.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,901 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Illumina by 0.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 253,629 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Iron Triangle Partners LP raised its position in Illumina by 50.3% in the first quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 330,758 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,420,000 after acquiring an additional 110,758 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 497,274 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $68,286,000 after acquiring an additional 81,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ILMN. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Illumina from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Sunday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $117.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $195.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

