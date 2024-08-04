iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Shares Down 9.6%

iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR – Get Free Report) traded down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 11,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

iMetal Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.27. The firm has a market cap of C$1.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 7.79.

About iMetal Resources

iMetal Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of approximately 147 squares kilometers located in Ontario; Kerrs Gold property covering an area of 665 hectares located in Ontario; and Ghost Mountain property consists of eleven claim units covering an area of 220 hectares located in Ontario.

