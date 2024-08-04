Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11, reports. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 20.76%.

Imperial Oil Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of IMO stock opened at $68.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.47. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $74.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IMO shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Raymond James upgraded Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 84.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 938.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

