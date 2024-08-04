Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the bank on Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th.

Independent Bank Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.1% annually over the last three years. Independent Bank Group has a dividend payout ratio of 39.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Independent Bank Group to earn $3.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $53.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.14 and a 200 day moving average of $45.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.41. Independent Bank Group has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $252.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.25 million. Independent Bank Group had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 43.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Independent Bank Group from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Independent Bank Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Independent Bank Group from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

