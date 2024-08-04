Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Oppenheimer

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NGVT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ingevity from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ingevity from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Ingevity from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ingevity from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.83.

Shares of NGVT opened at $41.20 on Thursday. Ingevity has a 1-year low of $36.66 and a 1-year high of $58.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.41.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.04). Ingevity had a negative net margin of 27.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Ingevity’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingevity will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ingevity by 809.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 40,750.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 101.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

