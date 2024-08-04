Insider Buying: Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Purchases $50,280.00 in Stock

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) Director Mary Ann Scully purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,295.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Capital Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Bancorp stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.56 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.90. The company has a market cap of $337.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.48.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $57.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.70 million. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Bancorp Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This is a boost from Capital Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBNK. Hovde Group upped their target price on Capital Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Capital Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Capital Bancorp by 11.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Capital Bancorp by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 111,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 29,147 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

See Also

