Insider Buying: NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Insider Acquires $37,600.84 in Stock

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,297 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $237.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $269.97 and a 200-day moving average of $251.36. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $167.21 and a 1 year high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,921,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,201,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,898 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $762,077,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $535,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,727 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,818,393 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $489,312,000 after acquiring an additional 173,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,564,236 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $359,274,000 after acquiring an additional 65,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.89.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

