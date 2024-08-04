Insider Buying: Toro Energy Limited (ASX:TOE) Insider Acquires A$16,250.00 in Stock

Toro Energy Limited (ASX:TOE – Get Free Report) insider Richard Homsany acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.33 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$16,250.00 ($10,620.92).
Toro Energy Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.95.
About Toro Energy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Toro Energy
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/29 – 8/2
Receive News & Ratings for Toro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.