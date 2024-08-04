Insider Buying: Toro Energy Limited (ASX:TOE) Insider Acquires A$16,250.00 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2024

Toro Energy Limited (ASX:TOEGet Free Report) insider Richard Homsany acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.33 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$16,250.00 ($10,620.92).

Toro Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

About Toro Energy

(Get Free Report)

Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. The company explores for uranium, nickel, gold, and base metals. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the northern goldfields region of Western Australia. Toro Energy Limited is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.