Insider Selling: CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) CAO Sells 4,177 Shares of Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) CAO Rodney Christo sold 4,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $42,772.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CCCS opened at $10.22 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $13.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.67 and a beta of 0.62.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CCCS shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCCS. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 144,359.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,329,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,216,000 after buying an additional 18,316,381 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $83,720,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,809,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043,282 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,436,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873,823 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 526.7% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,310,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303,425 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

