Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sells $45,346.60 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $45,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,607,617.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Jon Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 28th, Michael Jon Brown sold 659 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total value of $75,317.11.

On Friday, May 31st, Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $77,744.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $72.30 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.33 and its 200-day moving average is $121.80. The company has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DexCom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on DexCom from $156.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

